Watch: Lee Tae Hwan and Kim Bo Ra joke while filming the Confession scene in “Touch”

Channel A’s “Touch” recently released a backstage video starring Joo Sang Wook, Kim Bo Ra, Byun Jung Soo, Yeonwoo, Lee Tae Hwan, and more!

The video opens with Joo Sang Wook and Kim Bo Ra filming the scene in which Cha Jung Hyuk carries a passed-out Han Soo Yeon. Although her character wears makeup to look sweaty and complains about her weight, the actor comments: “She is actually quite light.” Joo Sang Wook also makes Kim Bo Ra and Yeonwoo crack on the set with his commercials during the shooting.

Next, Byun Jung Soo tells how his staff member is called Soo Yeon, the same name as the character name of Kim Bo Ra. “When I call ‘Soo Yeon’, [Bo Ra] comes running,” she laughs. After filming a scene in which his character snubs Han Soo Yeon, Byun Jung Soo comments to Kim Bo Ra: “It must be difficult to play a character who is always dumped.”

Finally, Lee Tae Hwan and Kim Bo Ra film his confession scene at a party. Although Lee Tae Hwan blows up a few balloons, he jokes: “I didn’t actually prepare anything. Chae Won Noona did it all. Because I am a star. Lee Tae Hwan also struggles with the cheese lines during her confession: after Do Jin tells So Yeon that he loves her, she replies, “There are a lot of pretty girls around you.” Lee Tae Hwan, to lighten the mood, jokes: “Yes, there are.”

At the end, Lee Tae Hwan comments: “It’s embarrassing because it’s the first time we’ve filmed such a serious scene together.”

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0TyXsUQolyc [/ integrated]

