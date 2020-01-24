Watch: Lee Yi Kyung, Hwang Chi Yeol, Jung Hyuk, Lee Soo Geun and many more confirmed for season 2 of “Player”

“Player” will return for a second season with a new actor!

On January 23, an XtvN source said, “Hwang Chi Yeol joined‘ Player 2. “The program revealed the official poster for the next variety show with the entire cast in hilarious costumes.

“Player 2” is a program where the cast has to solve a mission to a new place every week and avoid the laughter trap. The actors are responsible for fulfilling their roles while stifling laughter, with the risk of seeing a certain amount deducted from their appearance costs if they burst out laughing.

The cast for the second season includes returning members Lee Soo Geun, Kim Dong Hyun, Hwang Jae Sung, Lee Yong Jin, Lee Jin Ho, Lee Yi Kyung, Jung Hyuk and the most recent addition Hwang Chi Yeol.

XtvN amplified the excitement with a preview of Hwang Chi Yeol on the show. In the clip, the singer greets the staff in the meeting room and expresses confidence in their ability to do just about anything. Viewers have an overview of the various unexpected situations with which it will be tested during the broadcast

“Player 2” will be presented on February 1 at 6:10 pm KST on XtvN and tvN. Check out the clip below!

