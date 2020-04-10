Watch: LF and Shin Ye Eun INFINITE Closed and Wonderful More “Meow The Secret Boy” scene

“Meow the Secret Boy” KBS2 has announced a new video.

The show is about web artist artist Kim Sol Ah (Shin Ye Eun), who has a love affair with a cat, and a cat named Hong Jo (INFINITE’s L), whose secrets can be human.

In the first video, L and Shin Ye Eun film a scene in scene L protecting Shin Ye Eun from a falling wood. L discusses the various different possibilities for the views of the directors, and all of them decided that L embraced Shin Ye Eun from the end to see.

The two actors continue to learn about the next scene, where Shin Ye Eun checks in to see if L is not good, and both keep the mood warm and relaxed.

Watch the full video here:

(displaying) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3w2iqbuDRBQ (/ displaying)

In the next video, L and Seo Ji Hoon have a scene together, in which L makes Seo Ji Hoon, who has a cat allergy, delay. Shin Ye Eun comes to watch, and after the scene, the three star in Seo Ji Hoon’s sophomore life since the beginning of the drama. Seo Ji Hoon said, “I was really shocked after seeing episode one. (I said, ‘Cat allergies. Ah-choo.” “Shin Ye Eun said,” But you’re doing really well right now!)

In the final scene, the three actors take the scene together. After L leads Shin Ye Eun out of the frame and the director is okay, L laughs and feeds Shin Ye Eun, saying: “What is this weird incident?”

Watch the behind-the-scenes clip below:

(displaying) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FWpw7xdofQI (/ displaying)

Watch the latest episode of “Meow the Secret Boy”:

Watch Now

How does this article feel?