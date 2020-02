As observed on SOHH.com – follow @sohh @sohhdotcom

Rap newcomers Lil Newborn and Gunna are providing some vital visible awesomeness with the weekend on deck. On Friday, the hip-hop pair blessed admirers with their new “Heatin Up” music video clip premiere.

Big Points: Heading into the weekend, Infant and Gunna increase the stakes in cinematic awesomeness with their online video.

Just before You Go: Lil Baby designed confident to bounce on Instagram to plug the online video.