Watch Lindemann Perform In Moscow

LINDEMANN, the project featuring vocalist Till Lindemann of German industrial metallers RAMMSTEIN and Swedish producer and multi-instrumentalist Peter Tägtgren (HYPOCRISY, PAIN), performed at VTB Arena in Moscow, Russia on March 15 as part of its European tour. Fan-filmed video footage of the concert can be seen below.

LINDEMANN‘s second album, “F & M”, was released in November. The follow-up to 2015’s “Skills In Pills” was once again produced and mixed by Tägtgren.

In this renewed collaboration, the duo took some unfamiliar and sometimes unexpected paths.

“Skills In Pills” reached gold status in Germany and was entirely in English. On this second opus, the rules have changed: German lyrics sung by Lindemann‘s unmistakable voice are set in an intense and unique musical composition.

The starting point of these new LINDEMANN songs was a collaboration between Lindemann and the Hamburg Thalia Theater in the context of a modern adaptation of the Brothers Grimm fairy tale “Hänsel & Gretel”, which addresses topics such as fear, hope, poverty, abundance, cannibalism or death.

Five songs from this critically acclaimed play have been supplemented with six brand new masterpieces to form the impressive new studio work from LINDEMANN.

Tägtgren told Australia’s Heavy about the making of “F & M”: “It was hell. It is something that I would never do again, but it did end up being a pleasant experience in the end. You have to consider things from their point and not from your point, so it becomes a little tricky.”

He continued: “To be honest, though, I had only heard ‘Hänsel & Gretel’ as a child so it was all banished from my brain. They would explain what they wanted, and we just write it — it is like a jukebox or whatever you want to call it. But when you write your other stuff (personal stuff), you are in a different mood; your brain is telling you what you are going to write… It is the same thing, in a way; it is just coming from different places. On the other hand, when we are writing for ourselves, Till might come up with a riff or he may come up with some vocals. It doesn’t really matter where it comes from — if someone sends a request, you do this or that; it is always fun to have challenges that someone asks for. Then it becomes a matter of ‘I am going to prove that I can.'”

Tägtgren said that there was no shortage of ideas for LINDEMANN‘s second album. “We are constantly writing,” he explained. “The Internet is a really big help. Till will have an idea and send it to me on SMS or whatever, and I kind of trigger off that and start writing a song off that. Or sometimes it is the other way — I have an idea and send it to him and he triggers Till. Today that is easy. Then we catch up and do the vocals in my studio, so there was a few trips to do this album. He flies in from Berlin — that’s like one hour on the plane and then two hours on the train — and he is at my place. There are always gaps here and there though… when you have to take a break to have a shower or brush your teeth… but we come back.”



To comment on a

BLABBERMOUTH.NET

story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you’re logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of

BLABBERMOUTH.NET

and

BLABBERMOUTH.NET

does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the “Report to Facebook” and “Mark as spam” links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details.

BLABBERMOUTH.NET

reserves the right to “hide” comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to “ban” users that violate the site’s Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user’s Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a “banned” user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the “banned” user’s comments will only be visible to the user and the user’s Facebook friends).