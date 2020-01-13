Watch Lindemann’s “one-shot” video for Ach So Gern

Loading...

Lindemann has released a video for their song Ach So Gern.

It comes from the duo of Tm Lindemann van Rammstein and Hypocrisy and Hypocrisy and the latest album F & M by Peter Tagtgren, which was launched in November last year via Nuclear Blast.

The “one-shot” video was directed by Zoran Bihac, who explains: “In order to create an authentic atmosphere and draw real responses from Till, we have decided to record the interrogation scene in one go.

“It was complicated because at the end I also wanted the wide photo within the same take, so we decided to shoot it with a drone.

“While Till is performing and being defeated, the rotors had to start up and the drone had to be released at the right time.”

Bihac adds: “Until our cast and the camera team had to synchronize perfectly with the timing of the song, otherwise it wouldn’t work. In the end we decided it was best to record the video clip in a number of other fun scenes, but I always had the idea of ​​showing the one-shot in its raw form one day. “

Watch the video below.

Lindemann is currently preparing for a tour through Europe, with the first show on February 4 in Hanover, Germany.

Lindemann: F & M

The duo of Rammstein’s Till Lindemann and Hypocrisy and Pain’s Peter Tagtgren have released their new album F & M. It is the successor of 2015’s Skills In Pills.

Lindemann 2020 European Tour Dates

February 4: Hannover Swiss Life Hall, Germany

February 6: Cologne Palladium, Germany

February 8: Vienna Gasometer, Austria

February 10: Prague O2 Universe, Czech Republic

February 12: Offenbach Stadthalle, Germany

February 14: Leipzig Haus Auensee, Germany

February 17: Munich Zenith, Germany

February 19: Zurich Halle 622, Switzerland

February 21: Paris La Cigale, France

February 23: London O2 Forum Kentish Town, UK

27 February: Stockholm Munchenbryggeriet, Sweden

February 29: Helsinki Black Box, Finland