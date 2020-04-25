Watch: Lisa and Jeon Somi Hang Out + Play Together

In the latest episode of “I Som Somi,” Jeon Somi enjoys drinking alcohol and joining Lisa BLACKPINK!

On April 25, Jeon Somi’s reality show “I am Somi” released its fifth episode.

The singer had previously told the show’s staff that she would like to visit a beer specializing in makgeolli (rice wine), and during the episode, she was happy to know that she would learn how to make wine into one of her employee days.

After studying all the processes involved in their own, Jeon Somi have to give a bottle to take home and makgeolli with him lovable.

One day, he met up with producer Teddy at The Black Label studio, where he discussed the popular Crossing video game.

Somi Jeon said, “All the game now. Every day, I met with (BLACKPINK) Jisoo in Animal Crossing at night.” He added, Jisoo dedicate money to rent virtual her, accepted happily.

BLACKPINK member Lisa visited the studio and pulled out her own Nintendo Switch to show off the cute Animal Characters.

However, the two singers relax while sitting due to the smell of fried chicken close by. Once conceived what must wait for Teddy, she decided to make a taste test to “make” the chicken is smiling.

Jeon Somi tells Lisa about her experience making makgeolli, and Lisa shares, “Jennie and Chaeyoung (Korean name Rosé) are like a lot of wine.” Jeon Somi then presents Lisa with four bottles of wine to share with her friends.

Later, Jeon Somi shows Lisa a choreography video for her upcoming title track.

Members of BLACKPINK, who is currently a dance mentor on Chinese survival featuring “Youth with You,” watched in detail before giving advice.

Check out the full episode with English subtitles below!

