Watch: Lisa from BLACKPINK explains how she finds happiness + what she wants to achieve in 2020

Lisa from BLACKPINK followed her recent photo shoot for Elle Korea with an interview.

The theme of the interview is to find happiness in little things, and Lisa is appropriately gifted with a little toy parrot who adorably repeats everything she says.

She was asked what phrases had recently made her happy, to which she replied: “Recently, my mother asked me this one question. If I was happy. Hearing this made me really happy. I don’t know why, but hearing it did me good. “

When asked what she was doing to keep her body and heart happy, she replied, “I recently went through a difficult time so I gave my cat a big hug. All my stress immediately disappeared, without my knowing it. I think cats may know things like that, when their owner feels angry. It made me feel a lot better. “

For the question “How would you describe a cool woman?” Lisa chooses the character of Lady Gaga in the film “A Star Is Born”, explaining: “Although it is fictional, the character itself is so cool.”

Finally, Lisa asked what she would really like to do in 2020. She shared, “Something I really want to do? There is nothing special, but I want to become happier. “

Find Lisa on the cover of Elle Korea for their next February issue and watch the full interview below!

