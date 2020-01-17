LSU’s Patrick Queen and team-mate Grant Delpit compete as he raises the trophy after defeating Clemson as the college championship winner. Photo by Pat Benic / UPI | Stock Photo

LSU cheerleaders celebrate after their team defeats Clemson. Photo by Pat Benic / UPI | Stock Photo

LSU fans cheer before the game begins. Photo by Pat Benic / UPI | Stock Photo

The LSU brass band performs before the game. Photo by Pat Benic / UPI | Stock Photo

Clemson Tigers fans cheer their team – the defending national champions – as they enter the field. Photo by AJ Sisco / UPI | Stock Photo

LSU cheerleaders appear before the game. Photo by Pat Benic / UPI | Stock Photo

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are on the field before the game. Photo by Pat Benic / UPI | Stock Photo

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence will be tackled by LSU’s Michael Divinity Jr. in the first quarter. Photo by Pat Benic / UPI | Stock Photo

Lawrence walks past the first quarter. Photo by Pat Benic / UPI | Stock Photo

LSU’s Thaddeus Moss catches under pressure from Clemson’s Derion Kendrick. Photo by Pat Benic / UPI | Stock Photo

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron watches the action. “I’m just so happy for everyone,” said Orgeron. “I grew up wanting to become head coach of the LSU. I’m just so happy for the people of Louisiana and this soccer team.” Photo by Pat Benic / UPI | Stock Photo

LSU Tigers’ Clyde Edwards-Helaire can’t catch the ball when Clemson Tigers linebacker defends Isaiah Simmons (11) on the plat. Photo by AJ Sisco / UPI | Stock Photo

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (R) celebrates with wide receiver Justin Jefferson after a touchdown in the second quarter. Photo by Pat Benic / UPI | Stock Photo

Burrow is 29 meters long to initiate a touchdown in the second quarter. Photo by Pat Benic / UPI | Stock Photo

Clemson’s Tee Higgins is waiting for a touchdown in the second quarter. Photo by Pat Benic / UPI | Stock Photo

LSU’s Moss celebrates with his teammates after receiving a touchdown pass in the second quarter. Photo by Pat Benic / UPI | Stock Photo

LSU’s K’Lavon Chaisson uses Clemson’s Lawrence’s face mask in the third quarter. Photo by Pat Benic / UPI | Stock Photo

Moss celebrates after a touchdown in the third quarter. Photo by Pat Benic / UPI | Stock Photo

Moss races past Clemson’s Kendrick in the third quarter and lands there. Photo by Pat Benic / UPI | Stock Photo

Lawrence is pressured by the LSU in the third quarter from Chaisson. Photo by Pat Benic / UPI | Stock Photo

Lawrence fumbles on the ball after being attacked by Delpit in the fourth quarter. Photo by Pat Benic / UPI | Stock Photo

Terrace Marshall Jr. (LSU) wins a touchdown pass and defends corner Kendrick. Photo by AJ Sisco / UPI | Stock Photo

Burrow weighs the championship title. Photo by AJ Sisco / UPI | Stock Photo

Orgeron hugs his wife Kelly after defeating Clemson. Photo by Pat Benic / UPI | Stock Photo