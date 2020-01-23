Watch live: Democrats focus on impeachment trump legality in impeachment proceedings

January 23 (UPI) – Democratic managers will resume their opening speeches on Thursday as part of impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.

The seven managers who act as de facto prosecutors in the Senate are expected to focus on the constitution and explain the legal reasons for Trump’s impeachment. They spent about eight hours discussing the first impeachment notice on Wednesday. They claimed that the president abused his power last year by holding back hundreds of millions of dollars in military aid to pressure Ukraine to investigate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

The Democrats’ meeting on Thursday, the second of three days on which they give their opening speech, begins at 1:00 p.m. EUROPEAN SUMMER TIME.

Manager MP Adam Schiff, who delivered the opening speeches by the Democrats on Wednesday, said they intend to “apply the facts to the law as it relates to the abuse of power by the president”.

Democratic managers are expected to need eight hours a day to meet the 24 hours allotted for their opening presentation before Trump’s White House lawyers put forward their arguments, most likely on Saturday. They will continue their opening speech Monday and Tuesday before the interrogation phase begins in the middle of next week. Thereafter, the off-ramp phase will review applications, including White House applications to dismiss the case and applications to include witnesses.

Trump lawyer Jay Sekulow said Wednesday that the president’s defense team will not try to dismiss the case.

“I want to let her try her case,” he said to reporters. “And we want to try our case because we believe the president will be acquitted without question. There is no doubt about it.”

The Wednesday session followed a marathon struggle to set the rules on Tuesday, in which the Republicans defeated almost a dozen democratic amendments – including key administration witnesses such as former national security adviser John Bolton. Senate Democratic leader Charles Schumer attacked his GOP counterpart Senator Mitch McConnell and accused him of continuing to cover up Trump.

Trump, who returned to the U.S. on Wednesday after attending the World Economic Forum in Switzerland, said he’d like to see witnesses like Bolton on trial, but said that this was out of the question for national security reasons.