Watch live: Final remarks in impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump

February 3 (UPI) – Democratic managers finally voted on Monday to remove President Donald Trump from office, arguing that a U.S. president would be above the law if it wasn’t.

Both sides had two hours to present their final arguments. Democrats went ahead and completed the factual part of their reasoning. The Senate then resigned and the White House lawyers made their final presentation, followed by the final speeches by the democratic managers.

“When the history books are written about this turbulent time, I want them to know that I have withstood tyranny,” manager Rep. Adam Schiff quoted the late Rep. Elijah Cummings from Maryland.

“For those facing lawlessness and tyranny, Donald Trump has betrayed his oath to protect and defend the constitution, but it is not too late to honor ours and use our powers to defend our democracy. ”

“No one is above the law in America, not even someone who has been elected President of the United States,” said Colorado MP Jason Crow. “I would particularly say to the President of the United States.”

“Donald Trump hasn’t stopped putting pressure on Ukraine,” added New York MP Hakeem Jeffries.

Jeffries noted that Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani had recently “returned to the scene” to continue efforts against Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Trump lawyer Jay Sekulow urged the Senate to “protect the constitution and the separation of powers” by refusing impeachment procedures and allowing voters to influence the behavior of the president in the upcoming elections.

“What the House Democrats of this nation, the Constitution, the office of President, the President himself and this body have done is outrageous,” he said.

Senator Joe Manchin III, D-WVa., Said the Senate should criticize Trump after the trial, although this was not discussed by the leaders of both parties.

“The criticism would allow this body to unite along the party lines,” said Manchin. “His behavior cannot be ignored by the Senate.”

Following Monday’s trial, the Senate will be adjourned for a final vote until Wednesday, and Trump is expected to be acquitted on two charges – abuse of power and congressional obstruction, due to his negotiations with Ukraine last year.

An acquittal appears likely after Republicans narrowly voted to reject an application for witness admission and new evidence on Friday.

“I hope the Republicans and the American people realize that this is a joke, a joke,” Trump tweeted on Monday. “Nothing will ever satisfy the (Democrats).”

Schiff said his team had demonstrated corruption in the Trump administration and cited comments from some Republicans that Trump’s actions may have been wrong but not punishable.

“This is quite remarkable if you now have senators on both sides of the aisle who admit that the House has represented their case and the only question is: ‘Should the President be removed from office because he was found guilty ? ‘”Ship said on Sunday CBS News’ Face the nation,

