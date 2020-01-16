Watch live: House submits articles to Senate to begin impeachment proceedings against Trump

WASHINGTON (WFLA) – The U.S. Senate is set to become an impeachment court on Thursday, one day after Parliament officially handed over impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.

Two ceremonial proceedings are scheduled to take place in the Senate on Thursday. The first is when the House impeachment officers, who act as prosecutors, go to the Senate and formally read the impeachment articles. Chief Justice John Roberts, who heads the process, is then sworn in. The second trial will be when Roberts swears in on the senators who act as juries in the process.

Thursday’s protocol mainly consists of an official presentation of the articles signed by the House of Representatives and forwarded to the Senate on Wednesday evening. Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell says the trial and opening disputes won’t start until Tuesday.

