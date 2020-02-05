Watch Live: Kansas City Chiefs Parade of Champions

KANSAS CITY, MO (WDAF) – The Chiefs are Super Bowl champions for the second time in franchise history, and fans are expected to perform in record numbers on Wednesday at the largest celebration of Kansas City history. Over 1 million people are expected to travel the route along Grand Boulevard from 6th Street to Union Station, where the celebration will culminate with a rally at Union Station.

Fans can expect all Chiefs champions to be spread across 17 double-decker buses, Warpaint, and other distinguished guests. The parade begins at 11:30 a.m. south of the river market area and will be on the way to Union Station around 1:30 p.m.

The celebration comes just days after the Chiefs made another playoff comeback to get the Lombardi Trophy from the San Francisco 49ers. Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes made a comeback in the fourth quarter less than seven minutes before the end of the 20:10 defeat, and went with touchdown passes to Travis Kelce and Damien Williams, who take the 24:20 lead. Williams left no doubt as he used 38 yards for a touchdown off San Francisco. The end result was 31-20.

The screenplay was known for playoff triumphs that preceded the final win in Miami. The Houston Texans were in the AFC Divisional Round across Kansas City and took a 24-0 lead before Mahomes and Company fell behind with four touchdowns in the second quarter, three of them within three minutes. It was part of a 51-7 run that led the Chiefs to a 51-31 win.

In the AFC championship game at Arrowhead Stadium, the leaders fell 10-0 against the Tennessee Titans, but turned the situation around again at half-time and took the lead with 21-17. The defense stopped the brackets for an attack by the advertised titans, and the offensive provided plenty of cushion with two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, leading to a 35:24 win and the Lamar Hunt Trophy.

The Super Bowl win was the first in 50 years. The previous victory came in 1970 in the Super Bowl IV against the Minnesota Vikings.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS COVERAGE: