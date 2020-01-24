Watch live: MP Hakeem Jeffries says President Donald Trump tried to cover up fraud

January 24 (UPI) – Democratic manager Rep. Hakeem Jeffries made an opening speech on Friday, the fourth day of impeachment against President Donald Trump. He accused the Fiihrer of trying to cover up attempts to defraud Ukraine.

Friday is the last day for Democrats to make opening arguments for the process. They planned to file their case for Trump’s second impeachment lawsuit – that he was interfering with the House’s investigation into its dealings with Ukraine last summer.

“The president tried to cheat. He was caught and worked hard to cover it up,” said Jeffries, D-Calif.

On Thursday, they particularly highlighted the allegation that Trump was abusing his power by holding key Ukrainian military aid to put pressure on Kiev to announce an investigation by Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden to strengthen Trump’s reelection chances.

“We are now going to show you these and many other facts and how they are interwoven,” said Adam Schiff, D-Calif. Before the trial on Friday. “So you will see some of these facts and videos in a new context, in a new light, in the light of what else we know and why it forces guilt and conviction. So there is a method for our madness.”

Jeffries said the White House knew that Trump had acted incorrectly in asking Ukraine to interfere in the 2020 election by investigating Biden.

“But instead of stopping the President ‘s corrupt program, they worked overtime to hide it from the American people.

“As additional evidence came in, Republicans tried to convince the American people of the President ‘s misconduct. Secretary of State (Mike) Pompeo, Secretary of Defense (Mark) Esper and (former National Security Advisor) John Bolton tried to convince the President to Trump To remove safety aid. You failed. “

Jeffries said the $ 391 million in security assistance was only paid to Ukraine after he was “caught in the act”.

MP Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., Another property manager, also spoke on Friday and compared Trump to former President Richard Nixon, who was also indicted. She said that unlike Trump, Nixon told his employees to testify during the Watergate investigation.

“Even President Nixon, who is known to have attempted to tap a subpoena of his talks, testified to his senior executives before Congress,” she said. “Nixon not only allowed its employees to testify before Congress, but publicly directed them to testify without requesting a subpoena.”

Lofgren said Trump’s refusal to cooperate with his impeachment investigation was equivalent to Congress’s disability.

“Now compare to President Trump,” she said. “He publicly attacked the house impeachment investigation and called it” unconstitutional. “He ordered every single person working in the executive to oppose the house impeachment investigation.”

Rep. Jerrold Nadler concluded his own arguments for the day and said that Trump not only hampers Congress, but also behaves as if he was a “dictator”.

“If he is not removed from office, if he is allowed to completely oppose Congress, to say categorically that the summonsing of Congress for impeachment is nonsense, then we will have lost, the House will have been lost, the Senate it will certainly have lost all power to hold a president accountable, “he said.

“He is a dictator. That mustn’t be there, and therefore he has to be removed from office for another reason.”

Democratic managers have 8 hours on Friday to explain the second indictment and its legal and constitutional reasons that support Trump’s deposition. Republican Senate officials agreed earlier this week to give both sides 24 hours of opening lectures, and Democrats used 16 of those hours on Wednesday and Thursday.

Trump’s White House legal department will begin defending on Saturday.

“We will of course respond to what the property managers have put forward,” said Trump lawyer Jay Sekulow on Wednesday. “We will rightly defend the president.”

Republican Senate chairman Mitch McConnell announced changes to the timeline for Friday. He said Saturday’s session would start at 10 a.m. EST. Since Supreme Judge John Roberts does not perform his daily duties at the Supreme Court on Saturday morning, he can lead the process earlier than on weekdays.

MP Jerrold Nadler, D-NY, argued on Thursday that Trump does not necessarily have to be guilty of crime to resign.

“No president has used his power in this way since President George Washington took office in 1789,” said Nadler, chairman of the House Justice Committee. “No president has ever used his office to force a foreign nation to help him cheat in our elections.”

On Thursday evening, Senator Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., Released a cache of new documents related to an investigation by the Government Accountability Office into Trump’s reluctance to provide military assistance in Ukraine. The GAO released the results of the investigation last week, which said the Trump administration’s delay violated the law.

Van Hollen had written to the GAO and requested documents from his investigation.

“In response to my request to investigate reluctance to help Ukraine, the GAO asked the White House and (its budget office) for explanations,” he said. “As can be seen from these documents, the Office of Administration and Budget gave incomplete answers and the White House declined. Part of the cover-up.”

The documents include correspondence between the GAO and the White House, the Office of Administration and Budget and the Department of Defense.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0jriFIC2o5Q (/ embed)