Watch live: MP Jerrold Nadler focuses on abuse of power and opens the third day of impeachment

January 23 (UPI) – The third day of impeachment against President Donald Trump in the Senate began on Thursday with Democratic Manager Rep. Jerrold Nadler claiming that the President doesn’t have to commit a crime to resign.

Nadler’s comments support the Democrats’ overall plan to focus on the constitution on Thursday and provide legal justification for Trump’s removal.

Nadler quoted Trump lawyer and Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz and played a video talking about impeaching ex-President Bill Clinton 20 years ago.

“It certainly doesn’t have to be a crime if you have someone who totally corrupts the office of president, abuses trust, and threatens our freedoms,” said Dershowitz in the video. “You don’t need a technical crime.”

Dershowitz, now a member of Trump’s lawyer team, told CNN on Monday that his view was “now far more correct” and that there must be a crime to justify the impeachment.

Nadler’s opening statement supported the House Democrats’ charge of abuse of power against Trump.

“The behavior of the president is wrong. It is illegal. It is dangerous. And it captures the worst fears of our founders and authors of the constitution,” he said.

First, he held back the release of $ 391 million in vital military aid provided by Congress on a bipartisan basis to combat Russian aggression World in which America is behind Ukraine in its ongoing struggle. “

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky would have participated in the meeting in question.

House Secret Service Committee chairman Adam Schiff said Trump had led a “very specific conspiracy theory” that Ukraine, not Russia, hacked the National Democratic Committee and Hillary Clinton’s campaign.

“This theory was brought to you by the Kremlin,” said Schiff. “So we’re not talking about generic interference … what Donald Trump wanted to have investigated or announced, this completely fake Kremlin-style conspiracy theory.”

D-Texas MP Sylvia Garcia said Trump continued to pursue the conspiracy theory because it benefited both him and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“While Putin and Russia clearly benefited from advancing this conspiracy theory, Donald Trump did,” she said. “He knew that it would be politically helpful for his 2020 election.”

MP Zoe Lofgren noted that Trump was not a reason to stop Ukrainian aid and that no one in the administration knew why the money was not released.

“I think we know why the president ordered the hold,” said Lofgren. “He was so determined to increase pressure on Ukraine that he maintained the pressure without legitimate reason and without congressional notification long enough to break the law.”

The seven managers who act as de facto prosecutors in the Senate spent about eight hours on Wednesday explaining the first impeachment notice. They argued that the president abused his power last year by withholding Ukrainian military aid and a White House meeting to pressure Kiev to investigate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Democrats are expected to need 8 hours a day to meet the 24 hours allotted for their opening presentation before Trump’s White House lawyers bring their case forward, most likely starting on Saturday.

Senators and their adjutants informed CNN on Thursday that a short, early session was being held in the chamber on Saturday. The negotiation starts every day at 1 p.m. EST will meet Chief Justice John Roberts’ morning duties before the Supreme Court. He doesn’t have these commitments on Saturday. A change in the schedule could give senators more time to rest, and those running for president could be given time to campaign during the Iowa campaign.

“I hope for an early start on Saturday,” said Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo.

The Senate would have to unanimously agree to change the schedule.

Trump’s team will continue their opening speech Monday and Tuesday before the polling phase begins mid-next week. Thereafter, the off-ramp phase will review applications, including White House applications to dismiss the case and applications to include witnesses.

Trump lawyer Jay Sekulow told reporters on Thursday that the attention the property managers paid to Biden’s innocence allegedly gave Trump’s team of lawyers the opportunity to focus on him during their part of the process.

“You opened the door to this response, so to speak, so as a defense team we will find the appropriate way to do it,” he said.

Sekulow announced on Wednesday that the president’s defense team will not attempt to dismiss the case.

“I want to let her try her case,” he said to reporters. “And we want to try our case because we believe the president will be acquitted without question. There is no doubt about it.”

The Wednesday session followed a marathon struggle to set the rules on Tuesday, in which the Republicans defeated almost a dozen democratic amendments – including key administration witnesses such as former national security adviser John Bolton. Senate Democratic leader Charles Schumer attacked his GOP counterpart, Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell, and accused him of continuing to cover up Trump.

Trump, who returned to the U.S. on Wednesday after attending the World Economic Forum in Switzerland, said he’d like to see witnesses like Bolton on trial, but said that this was out of the question for national security reasons.