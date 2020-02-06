Watch live: Record astronaut Christina Koch leaves the ISS

February 6 (UPI) – NASA astronaut Christina Koch has spent more time in space for a single mission than any other woman. She has been living on the International Space Station since March 14, 2019.

On Thursday, Koch and two others, Luca Parmitano from the European Space Agency and Alexander Skvortsov from the Russian space agency Roscosmos, leave the ISS and fly back to Earth.

The trio will board the Soyuz MS-13 spacecraft late Wednesday evening. The Soyuz hatch was closed shortly after 9:30 p.m. ET, and the spaceship is expected to disengage from the ISS at 12:50 p.m.

Koch, Parmitano and Skvortsov will spend the last hours of Thursday morning on Earth. It is planned that the three space travelers will carry out deorbit combustion at 3:18 p.m. CET. You will be parachuted into the desert outside of Dzhezkazgan, Kazakhstan at 4:12 a.m. The crew lands at around 3:12 p.m. Kazakhstan time.

Soyuz undock coverage begins shortly after midnight. Soyuz deorbit combustion and landing cover begin at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday morning.

Koch has been in space for 328 days, a woman’s longest single-room mission. Only one US astronaut, Scott Kelly, has spent more consecutive days in space.

“Koch will have traveled 5,248 orbits around the world – a journey of 139 million miles, which is equivalent to approximately 291 round trips to the moon,” said NASA. “She has completed six spacewalks during her 11-month orbit, spending 42 hours and 15 minutes outside the station. She witnessed the arrival of a dozen visited vehicles and the departure of another dozen.”

At the end of last year, Koch and his NASA astronaut Jessica Meir were the first two women to take a spacewalk together.