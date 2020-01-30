Watch live: Rocket Lab launches US spy satellites

January 30 (UPI) – The U.S. launch company Rocket Lab is planning a launch attempt by a U.S. spy satellite from New Zealand with a four-hour launch window from 8:22 p.m. EST Thursday. That is 2:22 p.m. Friday in New Zealand.

About 20 minutes before the launch window opened, the company said it had stopped in response to near-surface winds in the region. Rocket Lab said it is planned to “announce” a new launch date “soon”.

It will be the first Rocket Lab launch in 2020. The company’s Launch Complex 1 is located on the Mahia Peninsula in New Zealand. Rocket Lab opened a second launch complex in Virginia last year.

The Birds of a Feather mission is part of the National Reconnaisance Office’s Rapid Acquisition of Small Rocket program, which aims to create an optimized, commercial approach to launching small satellites into space.

The launching Electron rocket will re-enter the atmosphere in another test of Rocket Lab’s plans to develop reusability, but the company won’t really try to restore it. Rocket data is collected for the development of reusable boosters.

“For this mission, a camera on the first stage will try to document the reentry view.

This view will be available during the launch webcast, “the company said in a press release.

The propellant has started loading. Electron's trademark, the white streaks of liquid oxygen on Electron's black carbon composite surface, are beginning to show.