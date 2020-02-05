WATCH LIVE: Second plane carrying coronavirus evacuees leaves Travis Air Force Base for Southern California

FAIRFIELD, California – The second plane carrying the latest coronavirus evacuates from Travis Air Force base for San Diego.

Two planes carrying coronavirus evacuees landed at Travis Air Force Base in Solano County early Wednesday morning. The second plane arrived around 4:25 a.m.

The two planes came from Wuhan, China, filled with Americans evacuated from the country due to the growing epidemic.

One of these planes will fill up and fly to San Diego in Southern California to take evacuees there.

The goal to bring the planes is to keep people healthy in California.

We broadcast live on Facebook once the two planes landed on the base tarmac.

A total of 350 evacuees arrive at Travis Air Base Wednesday morning.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest developments.

See more stories related to coronavirus here.

RELATED STORIES AND VIDEOS:

Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All rights reserved.

.