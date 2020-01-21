Watch live: Senate opens first day of impeachment with a debate about rules

MEPs Jerry Nadler (D-NY) and Adam Schiff (D-CA), two Democratic impeachment officials who will file the impeachment lawsuit against President Donald Trump in the Senate process, speak to reporters at the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch / UPI | Stock Photo

January 21 (UPI) – The Senate on Tuesday rejected three democratic amendments to summon documents and other documents for the impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.

The Republicans rejected measures to preload records from the White House, the State Department, and the Office of Administration and Budget with 53-47 party votes. The documents relate to the investigation into Trump’s interactions with Ukraine last year.

Trump is charged with abuse of power and Congress disability.

“These documents contain the records of meetings and calls between President Trump and the President of Ukraine, as well as the records made or received by White House officials about the decision to hold and release military aid to Ukraine,” said the Democratic Senate leader Chuck Schumer said before the polls.

The Senate began its historic impeachment process against Trump, in which Republican Senate chairman Mitch McConnell introduced a decision to establish procedural rules.

McConnell quietly changed the amount of time each side will have to open disputes – 24 hours in three days, instead of two days. The language of the resolution has also changed the rules of evidence so that evidence can be allowed unless otherwise agreed.

Senators began their debate about the rules, a process that is expected to take up the entire first day of the process.

White House lawyer Pat Cipollone opened the discussion by supporting McConnell’s resolution and saying Trump had done nothing wrong.

“We support this resolution. It is a fair way to proceed with this process,” said Cipollone. “It is a long time ago to start this process, and we are here today to do it.”

MP Adam Schiff, D-Calif., One of the House Democratic managers, urged the Senate to allow the Senators to convene witnesses and conduct a “fair trial”.

“Why should this process be different from everyone else? The short answer is that it shouldn’t be. But Chairman McConnell’s resolution would turn the process upside down,” he said.

McConnell released a blueprint late Monday calling on House Democratic managers and Trump’s defense to get 24 hours for the opening speech.

McConnell said he will try to structure the process as former President Bill Clinton did in 1999, but the majority leader’s outline suggests that Republicans want to speed up the process.

Democrats criticized the plan, with Schumer saying it was an attempt to “hide Trump’s misconduct in the dark of the night” – and Schiff called it a “rigged” process.

“I think if we structure the process to promote our case, what’s going on is a cover-up,” said Schiff, chairman of the House Secret Service committee.

“It is clear that Senator McConnell has a very difficult time obtaining witnesses and documents and intends to speed up the process,” said Schumer. “Senator McConnell’s resolution is a national shame on something as important as impeachment.”

House spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi held impeachment proceedings for three weeks to ensure that the process would be fair. Democrats said they wanted the trial to include key government witnesses and new evidence that has emerged since Trump’s impeachment process in mid-December.

The trial takes place six days a week from Monday to Saturday from 1 p.m. and lasts 4 or 5 hours a day until the end of the experiment. Both sides have announced that Tuesday’s meeting will continue for a long time.

Supreme Court Justice John Roberts, who will lead the trial, was sworn in last week on the first official day of the trial. Each member of the Senate also took an impartial oath during the process.

Trump was in Switzerland on Tuesday, speaking at the World Economic Forum.

