Watch live: The SpaceX rocket will be destroyed in the crash test on Sunday

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla., January 19 / PRNewswire / – January 19 (UPI) – SpaceX faces a final test of its Crew Dragon capsule on Sunday in Florida to prove that it can take astronauts to safety in an emergency – a demonstration, which will most likely be successful include a fireball across the Atlantic from a destroyed missile.

Start teams have planned to start at 10 a.m., i.e. within a four-hour window that exists if there are delays. Weather forecasts suggest an early start, as a cold front sets in during the morning.

SpaceX had a start on Saturday due to the high seas in the Atlantic, where the capsule was to be recovered.

The launch is an unusual mission for NASA, said Kathy Lueders, program manager for the space agency’s Commercial Crew Program.

“We deliberately miss a launch vehicle to ensure that our demolition system works on the spacecraft that will fly for our crews,” said Lueders. “So it’s a very important test.”

NASA used the crash test to equip two astronauts, Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley, on Friday for a dress rehearsal for their eventual launch in a Crew Dragon capsule.

The test, referred to as in-flight crash, is designed to show that the capsule can detach, fire its own engines, and land if the missile has a problem. The missile is lost if it burns in the atmosphere over the Atlantic.

A fireball could be visible from the Space Coast when the weather is clear, said Benji Reed, director of crew mission management at SpaceX.

The aim of the test is to successfully and safely spray the capsule that floats at sea after parachutes have helped descent. Air Force and SpaceX teams will be at sea to collect the capsule. They will also rehearse how to get a crew out of the capsule at sea.

If all goes well, SpaceX will bring the first astronauts from US soil to the International Space Station since the end of the space shuttle program in 2011.

The capsule for the test is to take off on board a Falcon 9 rocket from the Kennedy Space Center 39A launch complex – the historic base from which the Apollo 11 lunar mission was launched in 1969. SpaceX leases the complex.

If SpaceX postpones the test, another attempt is scheduled for Monday morning.

The SpaceX test flight rocket will include a first stage booster that will be reused for the third and last time. As soon as the missile approaches 84 seconds in flight, the capsule releases its own engines and fires them.

The missile contains the first booster ever flown by SpaceX’s newest type of missile, the Falcon 9 Block 5, which was launched in May 2018. SpaceX has been reusing the first stage boosters since 2015.

According to NASA, the rocket will be torn apart by air friction or G-forces if it gets out of control or gets back into the atmosphere.

SpaceX said the capsule was designed to escape danger at all times on the missile’s path to the upper atmosphere, not just in the first few minutes.

Eight of the SpaceX SuperDraco motors are built into the capsule walls and can each generate up to 16,000 pounds of thrust. During the crash, they produce more than 120,000 pounds of thrust for about 10 seconds.