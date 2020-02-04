Watch live: Trump gives the address of the state

February 4 (UPI) – President Donald Trump is expected to deliver a speech by the State of the Union on Tuesday evening, one day before the Senate’s vote in impeachment.

The president is expected to speak at 9:10 p.m. EST at the U.S. Capitol.

The special guests Trump invited to the event include:

– Stephanie Davis and her daughter Janiyah Davis illustrate Trump’s educational policies.

– Kelli Hake, whose husband was killed in a terrorist attack involving Iranian general Qaseem Soleimani and her son Gage Hake.

– Jody Jones, whose brother Rock Jones was killed by an undocumented immigrant.

– Paul Morrow, an Army veteran whose company will help build new F-35 jets.

– Deputy Border Guard Officer Raul Ortiz.

– Tony Rankins, a veteran who defeated drug addiction and completed vocational training to be with his family again.

– Robin Schneider and her daughter Ellie Schneider, who was born early.

– Ivan Simonovis, former chief of police in Caracas, Venezuela, who immigrated to the United States.

In the meantime, at least five Democrats have announced that they will boycott Trump’s speech, including Earl Blumenauer, Oregon, Steve Cohen, Tennessee, Al Green, Texas, Hank Johnson, Georgia, and Frederica Wilson, Florida. Everyone skipped last year’s State of the Union, in addition to Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga. It is unclear whether Lewis will attend this year’s event once his cancer diagnosis is announced.

MP Gretchen Whitmer, D-Mich., Will give the democratic answer to Trump’s speech in English, and MP Veronica Escobar, D-Texas, will give the Spanish answer.