WATCH LIVE: Witnesses Testify in Pensacola “Witchcraft” Murder Trial

PENSACOLA, Florida (WKRG) – UPDATE (11:22 a.m.) The state has begun interviewing Richard Smith’s former supervisor, Hal McCord, of the Department of Homeland Security. McCord stated that Richard did not show up for work on Thursday July 30, 2015. McCord testified that it was unusual for Richard to not show up for work. McCord went to Richard’s house on July 31, 2015 to monitor him. He said he was afraid that Richard would have a medical emergency. McCord said he tried to ring the house several times, but no one answered. He called the police. “I knew something was wrong when the EMS arrived and they all seemed to have seen a ghost,” said McCord. “I knew there was a problem. It was clear. McCord gave the information to Hartung MPs. When Hartung arrived, McCord said they weren’t talking.

UPDATE (10:10 am): The state called its first witness in the Hartung trial. Andrew Smith, former assistant to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, was the first to respond to the Smith House on Deerfield Drive on July 31, 2015. He contacted Hartung, who appeared calm and relaxed, to seek permission from go in to the house.

Andrew Smith testified when he entered the house, he smelled foul, smelling like a corpse. He then saw splashes of blood. He first found the Hartung brothers, RT and John in a living room covered in piles of clothes. Later, he found Bonnie in a room. All three were dead when he arrived.

UPDATE (9:55 am): Defense counsel for Hartung told the jury that the opening arguments and the prosecution’s arguments were based on genetic evidence. However, the defense says it is obvious that Hartung’s DNA would be in the Deerfield Drive home as he visited her frequently. Hartung came every Tuesday evening and prepared his family dinner. The defense claims that there is no evidence to link Hartung directly to the murder and that at the end of the trial, the evidence will show that there is no answer to who the murderer is.

UPDATE: (9:38 a.m.): Donald Hartung was not living with his mother and two brothers at the time.

He had worked as a security guard at Sacred Heart Hospital at the time. Tuesday, he went to his mother’s house to prepare dinner. On Tuesday July 28, 2015, Hartung went home and prepared dinner according to the state. The state says that after the family ate, Hartung hit his brother John on the head with a hammer and cut his throat. The state says Hartung then did the same to his mother. Vonnie was hit in the head 8 times.

When Hartung’s brother Richard returned home, Hartung shot him in the ear. In the end, the state says that Hartung cut his brother Richard’s throat. We are supposed to hear testimony from neighbors. A neighbor says that Hartung left the house at dusk according to the state.

The state reports that on Friday July 31, 2015, Richard’s work supervisor went to his home because he did not show up for work. The supervisor called the sheriff’s office soon after.

UPDATE (9:30 am): The jury trial in the case of Donald Hartung has started at the Escambia County Courthouse. State prosecutors began their opening statements, alleging that Hartung killed his mother Bonnie Smith and the brothers RT Smith and John Smith in 2015.

The state alleges that Hartung beat his Bonnie, 78, and John Smith, 47, head with a hammer and cut his throat. Prosecutors say Hartung shot RT Smith, 49, in the head and cut his throat. The state says the evidence in this case will prove that the alleged killings of Hartung were motivated by money. Bonnie Smith had intentionally left Hartung out of his will. According to the state, the only way for Hartung to obtain an inheritance is to kill the three of them.

Prosecutors plan to share photos of the murders with the jury.

Opening statements are expected to begin this morning at the Donald Hartung trial at around 9 a.m.

Hartung is accused of killing his mother and two half-brothers in 2015. The bodies of Bonnie Smith, John and RT were found inside their on Deerfield Drive in Pensacola in 2015. At the time of the murders, the Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan originally thought the crime was motivated by witchcraft. Investigators have since refuted this claim. Family members believe that Hartung’s motive was money.

