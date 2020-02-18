[watch-lizzo-enjoy-the-flute-all-through-her-deal-with-of-harry-styles’-‘adore-you’]

Lizzo carried out a include of Harry Styles‘ music ‘Adore You’ throughout her hottest visual appeal in the BBC Radio 1 Reside Lounge — check out her flute-showcasing rendition of the observe down below.

Lizzo’s get on the ‘Fine Line’ tune was done all through her stint in the Reside Lounge yesterday (February 17), and follows on from Styles masking Lizzo’s strike ‘Juice’ on the programme again in December.

The singer’s choose on ‘Adore You’ included a part in which she joined her are living band by enjoying the flute — you can enjoy Lizzo’s address of ‘Adore You’, like the flute solo at the 2: 30 mark, underneath.

Styles a short while ago joined Lizzo on stage to accomplish a duet of ‘Juice’ throughout the latter’s pre-Super Bowl performance in Miami.

Both equally Lizzo and Types will conduct dwell in London tonight (February 18) at The O2 all through The BRIT Awards.

Dave, Billie Eilish, Celeste, Lewis Capaldi, Mabel and Stormzy will also conduct tonight.

Lizzo is nominated for Global Feminine Solo Artist, when Kinds is up for Album of the Yr and Male Solo Artist. You can see the comprehensive list of nominations for the BRIT Awards 2020 here.

Past week, Designs carried out a live protect of Joni Mitchell’s ‘Big Yellow Taxi’ on The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show to mark Valentine’s Day.