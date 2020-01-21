Watch: Major flooding in Southwark caused by main line burst

These are the dramatic images taken by London firefighters as they responded to major flooding caused by a broken water line.

Firefighters were called for the first time to the scene at the junction of Blackfriars Road and Union Street after 5 a.m. on Tuesday, January 21.

Teams filmed the footage earlier in the morning as water gushed from the pipe.

The flooding was so severe that a woman had to be rescued by firefighters from a ground floor apartment.

Southwark tube station has also been closed.

A witness described it as an “8-foot chasm” while pictures show water gushing from the ground.

Read more

Related Articles

Read more

Related Articles

Thames Water tweeted Tuesday morning: “There has been a major explosion and we need to find the affected areas”, in response to a number of people who said they had no water in SE13 and SE16.

Images of the scene show immense flooding, with a number of workers in high-visibility jackets walking in water a few centimeters deep and parts of the road torn away by the force of the water.

We have created a new WhatsApp group so you can receive the latest London titles straight to your phone.

To receive a message per day with the main headlines, as well as last minute alerts, send one of the following messages to 07900 342671 on WhatsApp, depending on where you want to receive news:

NEWS FROM LONDON

NEWS FROM LONDON CENTER

NEWS FROM NORTHERN LONDON

NEWS FROM LONDON EAST

NEWS FROM SOUTH LONDON

WEST LONDON NEWS

Then add the number to your phone book as “MyLondon”. You must do this or you will not receive the messages.

You will receive one message per day. You can respond at any time with the word STOP.

Your phone number will not be shared with other group members.

Firefighters were on the scene all morning and reports suggest that the road could be closed for a week to be redone.

Blackfriars Road has been closed in both directions, from Surrey Row to Scoresby Street. Union Street and The Cut were also closed.

.