Watch: Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero becomes the Premier League’s top foreign scorer

Loading...

January 13 (UPI) – Argentinian striker Sergio Aguero scored a hat-trick in Manchester City’s win over Aston Villa to break Thierry Henry’s record for most non-English player’s Premier League goals.

Aguero scored in the 28th, 57th and 81st minute of Sunday’s 6-1 triumph at Villa Park in Birmingham, England. During the win, Aguero also became the best Premier League player in hat tricks (12). He now has a record of 177 goals in the Premier League.

“I’m very happy because scoring twelve hat tricks in the Premier League is not easy,” Aguero told ManCity.com. “I am very proud because it is so difficult.”

Riyad Mahrez had two goals and a template for the sky blues. Kevin de Bruyne had two assists in the win.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AF6zplBBuns (/ embed)

Mahrez brought the Sky Blues onto the scoreboard in the 18th minute. Aguero glanced at the right flank to trigger this sequence. Mahrez gained control of the pass before dribbling into the box. He threw himself between the defenders before shooting a shot at Aston Villa’s goalkeeper Orjan Nyland.

Mahrez scored again in the 24th minute. At the start of the game, Aguero trickled into the box. Aston Villa’s defense blocked the ball from the Sky Blues star, but mistreated the ball in the box and returned it to City. Gabriel Jesus sent a short pass to his right when Mahrez flew into the box. Mahrez grabbed the pass before shooting a 2-0 shot into the right side of the net.

De Bruyne recorded his first template on Aguero’s first goal. The midfielder from Sky Blues dripped through the middle of the field before sending a short pass to Aguero. Aguero snapped a shot from 20 meters away, found the top left corner of the net and struck a diving Nyland.

Jesus gave the Sky Blues a 4-0 half-time lead when he scored in the first half. De Bruyne had a perfect cross to get to that result. The Sky Blues star trickled down the right flank before spotting Jesus on the opposite side of the field. De Bruyne punched a pass behind the defense and bent it on the foot of Jesus right in front of Nyland. The Brazilian striker ended the feed with a one-touch shot into the right side of the net.

Aguero scored his second goal in the 11th minute after the second act. David Silva separated two defenders with a perfect pass for Aguero. Aguero tapped the ball against four defenders before firing into the bottom right corner of the net against Nyland for the fifth time.

Mahrez helped Aguero end his historic night when he intercepted a pass from Aston Villa’s defense in the last 10 minutes. He tracked sales by sending a quick pass to a wide open aguero. Aguero twisted into the box before shooting a shot over Nyland’s shoulder into the right side of the net.

Anwar El Ghazi scored the only goal from Aston Villa in added time in added time.

“The statistics speak for themselves,” said Mahrez of Aguero. “He is a legend for the club and the Premier League. He shows it every week and I am very happy to have him on the team.”

“He has a lot of quality, but he doesn’t need a lot of chances. That shows how big he is as a striker.”

Aguero had two hat tricks in 2019. He had three hat tricks in 2018.

“He was already a legend and this legendary status grew,” said Sky Blues manager Pep Guardiola on Sunday. “He is one of the most incredible players I’ve seen in this league.

“I think he is proud of what he has achieved and we have congratulations in the changing room, because as a foreigner scoring so many goals and doing so many hat tricks means doing good things for many, many years did. “

City is still a long way behind Liverpool in the Premier League. The Sky Blues are in second place with 47 points, while the Reds have 61 points in 21 games. The Sky Blues will host the Crystal Palace on Saturday at 10 a.m. EST at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.