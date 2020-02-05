Watch: Margot Robbie plays ‘Know It All’ with Jimmy Fallon on ‘Tonight Show’

February 5 (UPI) – Margot Robbie played Jimmy Fallon in a game Know-it-all on The Tonight Show,

Tuesday’s game included the couple alternately naming things related to a particular category. Each player received 20 seconds and, after a correct answer, pressed a button to stop their timer.

Robbie easily won the first round by selecting the category of Swedish architects from the 16th century. Fallon blurted out a fictional name that caused the actress to press the challenge button. The judges then found Fallon’s answer wrong.

In the Herbs and Spices category, things became more competitive as Robbie and Fallon kept swapping answers. The late night host finally ran out of time because he couldn’t provide another answer in time after Robbie invented peppers.

In the final round, Robbie and Fallon named different rock bands, with Harley Quinn star Metallica accidentally responding twice. Fallon hit the challenge button and got the win.

Robbie will repeat her role as Harley Quinn in DC Comics birds of preywhich will hit theaters on Friday.

The first all-female superhero ensemble film by director Cathy Yan also features Mary Elizabeth Winstead as The Hunter, Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary, Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya and Ella Jay Basco as Cassandra Cain.

The 29-year-old discussed with Fallon how the film begins with the separation of Harley Quinn and The Joker.

“Harley is the narrator in the film and she tells you that you know it was all on her terms and that she absolutely agrees if she really isn’t,” Robbie said of the breakup.

“She’s going through the usual stages of a separation you know, crying in half a liter of ice, getting drunk and cutting her hair, blowing up Ace Chemicals,” she continued. “The usual things a hyena buys. Impulse purchases. That kind of mood.”

Robbie also featured a clip from the film in which Harley Quinn takes two men out with a baseball bat.

