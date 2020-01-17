Watch Mark Of Morton from Lamb Of God in a new video for All I Had To Lose

Mark Morton shared a video today for his single All I Had To Lose.

The track popped up earlier this month, with the promo released on the occasion of the launch of the acoustic EP Ether from the Lamb Of God guitarist, who landed via Rise Records earlier today.

The song and the video include front man Mark Morales from Sons Of Texas, where Morton describes it as “one of the most personal songs I’ve ever written.”

Earlier this month Morton spoke exclusively with Metal Hammer and explained why he went acoustic after his 2019 solo album Anesthetic.

He said: “Last spring and summer I had the opportunity to perform two short acoustic sets, one at the Sonic Temple festival in Ohio and one at the Download festival. Both were great to do and were very well received. That experience left me with the feeling that I wanted to do more shows with that kind of atmosphere, so it all started there. “

He added: “It was a bit of a challenge, but I enjoyed it. Many of the songs from Anesthetic translated quite smoothly into an acoustic approach, but there were a few that we had to adjust a bit. “

Ether also offers guest appearances by Halestorm singer and guitarist Lzzy Hale, former Killswitch Engage singer and current Light The Torch man Howard Jones and Moon Tooth’s John Carbone.

Morton has recently completed his solo-acoustic tour through the UK and will play with his Lamb Of God bandmates throughout the country in April.

