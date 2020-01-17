Watch: Martha Stewart responds to Chip Gaines’ TIME 100 statements

January 17 (UPI) – Martha Stewart says Chip Gaines “invented” his story about their encounter at the TIME 100 gala.

The 78-year-old chef and lifestyle guru replied on Thursday in the aftermath of See what’s happening live after Gaines said Stewart didn’t know who he and his wife, Joanna Gaines, were at the gala in April.

“Chip made a big story about it. I knew exactly who they were,” Stewart said of the former Fixer above Stars.

“I admire them; I admire what they did,” she added. “I was kind of surprised that he invented this story. They are published by the same publisher as my magazine. So, come on.”

Gaines told Page Six at the TIME 100 gala that Stewart had no clue who he and Joanna Gaines were when they met at the event.

“We were so excited to meet Martha Stewart, but she had no idea who we were, not a clue. But we don’t mind, Joanna was so excited to meet Martha, so we asked someone to do it Introduce us. “

“Martha was very gracious and supportive. It was a really wonderful moment for us to meet her,” he added. “And gosh, doesn’t she look great?”

Gaines and Joanna Gaines became known Fixer abovethat ended in 2018 after five seasons on HGTV. The couple will launch their own network, Magnolia, in October.

On WWHLStewart also weighed the candle “This Smells Like My Vagina” from Gwyneth Paltrow’s company Goop. The candle is sold out and has a waiting list.

“I’m sure it’s sold out,” said Stewart. “I mean, she’s doing something irritating … she’s trying to listen to the public. And that’s great! Let her do her thing. I wouldn’t buy this candle.”

