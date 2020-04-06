Watch: “Master at Home” Examining Physical Health With UP10TION Lee Jin Hyuk + Kim Dong Hyun

Remove and guests from SBS’s “Masters in the House” are subjected to physical tests this week!

In the April 5 episode of “Master in the House,” cast members Lee Seung Gi, Yang Se Hyung, and Shin Sung Rok joined UP10TION Lee Jin Hyuk and UFC fighter Kim Dong Hyun to learn about healthy lifestyles.

To determine his physical age, he completed a variety of tasks that tested his athletic ability. For the first activity, they need to see how high they can hold their hand when they reach for the same. Holding him high enough to point you can see the age of age 29 and below.

Kim Dong Hyun was confident, saying, “I’ve used my body for the rest of my life.” Instead, he quickly added, “I just wanted to say, so I did some great days. Don’t have a broken shoulder?”

In the end, both Kim Dong Hyun and Shin Sung Rok couldn’t hold their arms higher than their bodies, accounting for 70-80 years of physical age.

(displaying) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zi075BPmfcI (/ displaying)

Later, Lee Seung Gi, who also started out with a mild excuse, said, “I just started training my shoulders, so his hands don’t really touch.” With a lot of determination, he was able to get up to the nose, marking his thirties.

Lee Jin Hyuk, who is in his mid-twenties, proved to be young when he could easily picture his eyes. In a fierce competition with Lee Seung Gi, Yang Se Hyung also goes through the nose, matching his actual physical age.

(display) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FanjeFJ6Fxk (/ display)

The next task was to walk the star in his own hand, then carry the pouch up to his shoulders. Yang Se Hyung, Lee Seung Gi, and Kim Dong Hyun were all caught below the waist, eventually using a funny way to accomplish the task. Lee Seung Gi even tried to relax, causing Lee Jin Hyuk to shout, “Is Michael Jackson?”

(displaying) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZpSyVPGbKdA (/ displaying)

(displaying) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fQKgN0Doto0 (/ displaying)

