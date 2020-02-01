WATCH: Mating manatees surround a see-through canoe near St. Pete

By
Jermaine Hoffman
-
0
44
WATCH: Mating manatees surround a see-through canoe near St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Florida (WFLA) – A group of manatees caused a stir on the St. Petersburg coast on Wednesday.

See Through Canoe’s Michael McCarthy said he was watching a pod of mating manatees when another group appeared and came up to him, then went under his boat and reappeared on the other side.

McCarthy captured the spectacle in a drone video that he shared with News Channel 8.

You can watch the full video in the player above.

LAST STORIES:

  • Man sentenced to 190 years imprisonment for abusing several children at home
  • Tampa International clings to the effects of the corona virus after airlines canceled flights
  • Video shows the fight between Parkland School Shooter and Guard in prison
  • Military son surprised new policeman at swearing-in ceremony
  • Largo’s mother wonders if the rapist who was accused of knocking her teeth out has anything to do with the daughter’s death

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR