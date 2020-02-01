WATCH: Mating manatees surround a see-through canoe near St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Florida (WFLA) – A group of manatees caused a stir on the St. Petersburg coast on Wednesday.

See Through Canoe’s Michael McCarthy said he was watching a pod of mating manatees when another group appeared and came up to him, then went under his boat and reappeared on the other side.

McCarthy captured the spectacle in a drone video that he shared with News Channel 8.

You can watch the full video in the player above.

LAST STORIES: