WATCH: Mating manatees surround a see-through canoe near St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Florida (WFLA) – A group of manatees caused a stir on the St. Petersburg coast on Wednesday.
See Through Canoe’s Michael McCarthy said he was watching a pod of mating manatees when another group appeared and came up to him, then went under his boat and reappeared on the other side.
McCarthy captured the spectacle in a drone video that he shared with News Channel 8.
You can watch the full video in the player above.
LAST STORIES:
- Man sentenced to 190 years imprisonment for abusing several children at home
- Tampa International clings to the effects of the corona virus after airlines canceled flights
- Video shows the fight between Parkland School Shooter and Guard in prison
- Military son surprised new policeman at swearing-in ceremony
- Largo’s mother wonders if the rapist who was accused of knocking her teeth out has anything to do with the daughter’s death