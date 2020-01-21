Watch Megadeth and Five Finger Death Punch start their European tour

Five Finger Death Punch and Megadeth started their European tour in style at the Hartwall Arena in Helsinki last night.

It was Megadeth’s first show since singer and guitarist Dave Mustaine completed throat cancer treatment last year – and they didn’t waste time by beating 12 songs with classics, including Hangar 18, Wake Up Dead, Symphony Of Destruction and Peace Sells.

Headliner Five Finger Death Punch then went on stage and went through a set of 19 songs. He started with the threefold punch of Lift Me Up, Trouble and Wash It All Away.

Their set also included songs such as Jekyll And Hyde, Sham Pain, Bad Company, Wrong Side Of Heaven and The Bleeding.

Fan-filmed images of the night of both bands in action can be seen below, where you can also find the set lists.

After the concert, Megadeth bass player David Ellefson posted a message on social media with a photo from their set.

Ellefson said: “This is a photo of tonight’s kick-off show in Helsinki – a photo full of overwhelming gratitude from the four of us for the return of Dave’s health and the privilege for us to act for you again.

“The reality and weight of what had remained in balance during Dave’s cancer treatments in recent months really shone through during the Q&A at the pre-show VIP meet n greet and in every song we played on that stage.

“Life is a gift and our health is precious. Thank you for all the prayers and support for Dave and the Megadeth camp in recent months … he sure worked!

“We are blessed to celebrate this new decade during a sold-out tour through Europe! I hope to see you there. Godspeed. “

The next stop on the tour with Bad Wolves also takes place on January 22 in Stockholm, Sweden.

Megadeth: Helsinki’s Hartwall Arena: January 20, 2020

1. Hangar 18

2. Wake up dead

3. Sweaty bullets

4. Dawn Patrol

5. Poison Was The Cure

6. Trust

7. A Tout Le Monde

8. She-Wolf

9. Dystopia

10. Symphony of destruction

11. Peace Sells

12. Holy wars … The punishment due

Five Finger Death Punch: Helsinki’s Hartwall Arena: January 20, 2020

1. Lift me up

2. Problems

3. Wash it all away

4. Jekyll and Hyde

5. Sham pain

6. Burn it

7. Bad company

8. You have six

9. Wrong side of heaven

10. Battle Born

11. Blue on black

12. Down

13. Never enough

14. Hard to see

15. Burn MF

16. Left

17. Under and over it

18. Far from home

19. The bleeding

Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth & Bad Wolves 2020 tour

January 22: Stockholm Hovet, Sweden

January 23: Oslo Spektrum, Norway

January 24: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

January 26: Amsterdam AFAS Live, the Netherlands

January 28: Paris Zenith, France

January 30: Cardiff Arena, United Kingdom

January 31: London Wembley Arena, United Kingdom

February 3: Berlin Max-Schmeling Halle, Germany

February 4: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany

February 6: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

February 8: Oberhausen Koenig-Pilsener Arena, Germany

February 9: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany

February 10: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

February 12: Warsaw Torwar, Poland

February 14: Prague Tipsport Arena, Czech Republic

February 16: Milan Alcatrazz, Italy

February 17: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

February 19: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria

February 20: Budapest Sportarena, Hungary