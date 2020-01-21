Watch Megadeth and Five Finger Death Punch start their European tour

Five Finger Death Punch and Megadeth started their European tour in style at the Hartwall Arena in Helsinki last night.
It was Megadeth’s first show since singer and guitarist Dave Mustaine completed throat cancer treatment last year – and they didn’t waste time by beating 12 songs with classics, including Hangar 18, Wake Up Dead, Symphony Of Destruction and Peace Sells.
Headliner Five Finger Death Punch then went on stage and went through a set of 19 songs. He started with the threefold punch of Lift Me Up, Trouble and Wash It All Away.
Their set also included songs such as Jekyll And Hyde, Sham Pain, Bad Company, Wrong Side Of Heaven and The Bleeding.
Fan-filmed images of the night of both bands in action can be seen below, where you can also find the set lists.
After the concert, Megadeth bass player David Ellefson posted a message on social media with a photo from their set.
Ellefson said: “This is a photo of tonight’s kick-off show in Helsinki – a photo full of overwhelming gratitude from the four of us for the return of Dave’s health and the privilege for us to act for you again.
“The reality and weight of what had remained in balance during Dave’s cancer treatments in recent months really shone through during the Q&A at the pre-show VIP meet n greet and in every song we played on that stage.
“Life is a gift and our health is precious. Thank you for all the prayers and support for Dave and the Megadeth camp in recent months … he sure worked!
“We are blessed to celebrate this new decade during a sold-out tour through Europe! I hope to see you there. Godspeed. “
The next stop on the tour with Bad Wolves also takes place on January 22 in Stockholm, Sweden.
Megadeth: Helsinki’s Hartwall Arena: January 20, 2020
1. Hangar 18
2. Wake up dead
3. Sweaty bullets
4. Dawn Patrol
5. Poison Was The Cure
6. Trust
7. A Tout Le Monde
8. She-Wolf
9. Dystopia
10. Symphony of destruction
11. Peace Sells
12. Holy wars … The punishment due
Five Finger Death Punch: Helsinki’s Hartwall Arena: January 20, 2020
1. Lift me up
2. Problems
3. Wash it all away
4. Jekyll and Hyde
5. Sham pain
6. Burn it
7. Bad company
8. You have six
9. Wrong side of heaven
10. Battle Born
11. Blue on black
12. Down
13. Never enough
14. Hard to see
15. Burn MF
16. Left
17. Under and over it
18. Far from home
19. The bleeding
Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth & Bad Wolves 2020 tour
January 22: Stockholm Hovet, Sweden
January 23: Oslo Spektrum, Norway
January 24: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark
January 26: Amsterdam AFAS Live, the Netherlands
January 28: Paris Zenith, France
January 30: Cardiff Arena, United Kingdom
January 31: London Wembley Arena, United Kingdom
February 3: Berlin Max-Schmeling Halle, Germany
February 4: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany
February 6: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany
February 8: Oberhausen Koenig-Pilsener Arena, Germany
February 9: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany
February 10: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany
February 12: Warsaw Torwar, Poland
February 14: Prague Tipsport Arena, Czech Republic
February 16: Milan Alcatrazz, Italy
February 17: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland
February 19: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria
February 20: Budapest Sportarena, Hungary