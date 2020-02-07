Watch: Meghan Trainor records ‘Musical Genre Challenge’ in ‘Tonight Show’

February 7 (UPI) – Meghan Trainor and Jimmy Fallon sang popular songs in various music genres The Tonight Show,

The segment called Music Genre Challenge, with Trainor as the prelude to an interpretation of Selena Gomez’s “Lose You To Love Me” as an EDM song.

The pop star was also commissioned to sing Harry Styles’ “Adore You” as a soca song and T-Pain’s “Booty Wurk” as a soft pop ballad.

Trainor was looking forward to singing a soca version of “Adore You” when she grew up with her uncle from Trinidad and played soca music.

In the meantime, Fallon played Will Smith’s “Gettin ‘Jiggy Wit It” as a rock’n’roll song from the 1950s and Tones and I’s “Dance Monkey” as Frank Sinatra. The moderator turned the screen black and white for the audience at home during the performance.

While interviewing Fallon for an interview, Trainor shared how she and her family were together in a soca band called Island Fusion. Fallon then presented old footage of a young trainor and her family performing on stage.

Trainor recently released their third studio album Treat yourself Among them are the singles “No Excuses”, “Wave” and “Nice to Meet Ya”.