Watch: Members of “Master In The House” are not ready for an intense cheerleading mission in a new preview

Members of the “Master in the House” take their cheerleading skills to the next level!

On January 12, the variety show aired a preview of next week’s episode, which will feature the five members playing with the national cheerleading team during an official basketball game.

The survey begins with members rushing into a basketball court wearing their cheerleading uniforms. The limbs are visibly nervous at the start of the music, but the clip suddenly shifts to the limbs preparing for the big day.

Shin Sung Rok is stunned by their tasks, but the mood suddenly becomes comical when a hoop lands between Yang Se Hyung’s legs. They dance happily in synchronization, perform outrageous stunts and prepare for what is sure to be a spectacular event.

The next episode of “Master in the House” will air on January 19 at 6:25 pm KST. In the meantime, check out the overview below!

