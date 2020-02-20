[Watch Mike Bloomberg Tell Rally-Goers ‘Real Winner’ of the Democratic Discussion Was Donald Trump]

2020 Democratic presidential applicant Mike Bloomberg claimed the “real winner” of Wednesday’s night’s Democratic discussion was President Donald Trump.

“So how was your evening past night time?” asked Bloomberg at a marketing campaign rally on Thursday. “Look, the real winner in the discussion past night was Donald Trump.”

“I fret we may perhaps perfectly be on the way to nominating any person who simply cannot win in November, and if we pick out a prospect who appeals to a small base like Senator Sanders, it will be deadly error,” he ongoing, including, “We need Democrats and independents and Republicans to earn.”

Bloomberg’s general performance in the Wednesday debate has been widely regarded as one particular of the billionaire’s weakest moments in his marketing campaign.

“They do know that this was not a very good evening for Mike Bloomberg,” claimed CNN political correspondent MJ Lee. “The Bloomberg campaign expected there to be a large amount of incoming final night, it is just not crystal clear no matter if they anticipated this variety of onslaught.”

“I believe the campaign understands that he does want to do far better because up coming 7 days we have a different Democratic debate and they obviously do not want Michael Bloomberg to have a repeat of final night,” she continued, noting that the targeted barrage from other candidates is not likely to conclude.

