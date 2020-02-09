Watch Mike Tyson star in the new Rematch Deontay Wilder promo trailer against Tyson Fury

Mike Tyson contributed to a new promotion for the upcoming Deontay Wilder rematch against Tyson Fury.

Before the much anticipated second heavyweight fight on February 22, the legendary former undisputed champion looked back at his first meeting.

With pictures from the first fight, Tyson said his famous quote: “Everyone has a plan until they get slapped in the mouth.

“Wilder destroyed him and let go of hell, the devil’s wrath in gloves. He baptized him.

“But Fury is not an angel. Angel does not come back.

“He was too brave. The resurrection of anger has changed the fate of two fighters forever.

“Everyone knows what’s coming. Everyone knows how it will go on.”

Esther Lin / SHOWTIME

Fury meets Wilder again on February 22nd

When the “Gypsy King” was born in 1988, he was three months early and weighed only 1 pound.

As a result, his father decided that he should share the name of the then undisputed heavyweight master and named him Tyson after “Iron Mike”.