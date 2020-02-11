Watch: Mina joins TWICE for the first performance of 9-member “Feel Special” at a Japanese concert

Mina from TWICE is back!

On February 11, Mina joined her colleagues on stage to perform “Feel Special” during the group’s last concert at Marine Messe Fukuoka.

Mina was greeted with applause from fans when she appeared on the screen as she sang her part of the song. In August, JYP Entertainment announced that Mina would take a break from promotions to focus on her health after being diagnosed with anxiety disorder.

Although Mina was involved in recording the track and filming the video clip for “Feel Special,” TWICE promoted the track as a group of eight members while Mina focused on her recovery. To commemorate this momentous occasion, the agency released a clip of the concert showing the nine members who perform the song for the first time together on stage.

TWICE is currently on a “Twicelights” world tour and will then perform at the Ecopa Arena in Shizuoka, the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo and the KSPO Dome in Seoul.

Check out the performances below:

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7e7JQPTSxPk [/ integrated]

