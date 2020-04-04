Watch: Mino WINNER Songs, Block B’s, P.O 2’s Kui Jo Kwon With Celebrity Errors

Songs Mino WINNER, P.O. Block B, 2 and KG Jo Kwon screwed everybody with a solid impersonation in the latest episode of “What We Ask”!

Song Mino, P.O, Jo Kwon, and 2 PM Wooyoung appeared as guests on episode 4 of JTBC on April 4, and shared their musical talent and comedy chops.

In one of the shows, P.O surprised the actor with the abuse of voice Jo Kwon, who even praised the 2AM members. After a hug P.O., Jo Kwon said, “People have been told that if you listen to [impersonation] with your eyes closed, you can also look alike.”

The cast members then tested the idea with their eyes closed and had P.O and Jo Kwon say the same thing. Unable to find out who Jo Kwon really is, he was surprised at how P.O.

Super Junior Kim Heechul then dropped Song Mino by claiming he was the real master of impersonation. After enjoying a lively cast with actors Choi Min Sik and Lee Jung Jae, he received a request from the cast, asking him to copy Lee Hyori, Lady Gaga, and Jung Woo Sung.

Song Mino goes on to announce that he is preparing for a new impression, but warns, “I’m preparing for it soon, but Kim Woo Bin is in ‘Heir.” once again with a funny image of Kim Woo Bin as he reads the famous line from the drama.

Finally, Jo Kwon came to the plate with the impression of comforting her. Listening to scenes from the wonderful drama “Stairway to Heaven,” Jo Kwon channeled Choi Ji Woo’s inner self to mimic emotional action – directly to the lower lip.

Check out the three-star impersonation clip below!

[displaying] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RX3bO6Izwyk [/ displaying]

Watch a new episode of “Ask Us What” with English subtitles here:

Watch Now

