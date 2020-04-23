Watch: Mnet Drops Teaser For New Hip Hop Reality featuring Female Artists

Mnet launches new music reality!

On April 22, Mnet posted a mysterious teaser on Twitter captioned, “You don’t know what I know.” The teaser video ends with the logo appearing “GG.”

You have no idea what I’m seeing pic.twitter.com/GdBGwZ7n4C

– Mnet (@MnetKR) April 22, 2020

On April 23, it was confirmed that Mnet would launch a new hip hop reality show called “Good Girl.” “Good Girl” will feature a number of R&B female hip hop artists and artists around the country, including underground rappers, current idols, and popular artists. Artists for it to be performed team and complete quests in order to earn a reward.

Participants, drawn from different backgrounds, will not compete with each other. However, the broadcast station (Mnet) itself will be the competitor. The subtitle for the show, in Korean, is “Who robbed the broadcast station?” The formal theory for the show is defined as a crime drama, in which a group of mysterious women robs Mnet.

Staff production stated, “Today, many people are eager to do a collaboration between musicians women. Through the ‘Good Girl,’ you will see a new type of chemical that of the musicians who worked on the music variety ‘scene.’ She’ll be able to create a variety of performances as we go along, let’s do it.

Industry sources are reporting that the Children of Hyoyeon Generation will be one of the featured contests. On April 23, Mnet confirmed the news.

“Good Girl” kicks off May 14 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

Check out the teaser button below!

(displaying) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lzAS8cgIeb0 (/ displaying)

Resources (1) (2) (3)

How does this article feel?