Watch: Na Eun, Gun Hoo and Park Joo Ho revisit memories before taking a break from “The Return of Superman”

Park Joo Ho and his family said goodbye to “The Return of Superman” this week as they paused to prepare for the birth of their new child.

Park Joo Hoo and his wife, Anna, welcomed their third child on January 13, 2020. In order to prepare for the birth, the family returned to Switzerland, Anna’s country of origin, and announced that they were moving away of the show as a result.

The January 26 episode of “The Return of Superman” showed the final filming of Park Joo Ho, Na Eun and Gun Hoo before going to the airport to go to Switzerland. Park Joo Ho has prepared a collage of photos of Na Eun and Gun Hoo so that they can revisit the memories they have made together over the past year and a half they have been on the show.

Park Joo Ho looked at a photo of their first day in the series and said, “I will never forget this day.” Na Eun shared that she also remembered that day, including Park Joo Ho being afraid of the big wheel and walking around a carousel.

The family also laughed the first time Gun Hoo, normally a calm and gentle baby, got angry and learned to express his feelings (“You can’t do this!”). Most recently, however, Gun Hoo has matured enough to forgive his father within three seconds instead of staying angry.

Park Joo Ho said in an interview, “I loved being able to go to new places with the kids, and that the moments of happiness and growth of Na Eun and Gun Hoo were captured on film.” At this point, Na Eun surprised his father with a birthday cake made from Choco Pies. Park Joo Ho said to the viewers: “Thank you for everything so far” and Na Eun said: “Let’s meet again!”

