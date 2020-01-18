Watch: Nam Do Hyon and Lee Han Gyul, Kim Doyeon and Choi Yoojung from Weki Meki, and much more, take on the “Any Song” challenge from Zico

More celebrities have taken up the “Any Song” challenge!

Before its release, Zico promoted the song by sharing pretty videos of him dancing on social media with celebrities like MAMAMOO’s Chungha and Hwasa. After his release, he continued to boost and share videos of celebrities like WINNER’s Song Mino and AB6IX who rose to the challenge of dance.

On January 16, Tiffany from Girls’ Generation shared a video of herself taking up the challenge on Instagram Stories. Zico responded by sharing how impressed he was that she did it for a live band version of the song.

[embedded] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CL8KxkaJIOM [/ embedded]

Around the same time, Girl’s Day’s Sojin posted their own version with actor Jin Sun Kyu.

On January 17, Sandara Park shared her own version which she made with Zico after meeting him by chance at the hair salon.

On January 18, Nam Do Hyon and Lee Han Gyul, as well as Kim Jae Hwan, shared their own versions of the challenge. Zico promoted the two on his Instagram stories. Kim Doyeon and Choi Yoojung from Weki Meki soon joined their own version.

“Any Song” recently became the first song of 2020 to achieve a perfect all-kill.

Have you ever tried the “Any Song” challenge?

