Watch: NCT 127 shares the first teaser of its return with “NeoZone”

NCT 127 is preparing for its return!

In January, NCT 127 announced that it would release a new album on March 6 with Jungwoo.

On midnight KST on February 12, NCT 127 revealed that it would be their second studio album, “NeoZone”, and that it would include the track “KickIt”.

The returning teaser shares flashbacks from NCT 127’s career so far before leading to the “NeoZone” logo. Find out below!

NCT 127 The 2nd album

〖NCT # 127 NeoZone〗

✔︎ Pre-order ➫ 2020 02 14

NCT 127 〖영웅 (英雄; KickIt)〗

? Music out ➫ 2020 03 06 # NCT127 #NeoZone # 영웅 # 英雄 #KickIt # NCT127_ 영웅 _ 英雄 # NCT127_KickIt pic.twitter.com/1WuBd4qwWG

– NCT 127 (@ NCTsmtown_127) February 11, 2020

