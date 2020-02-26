[watch:-nle-choppa-demonstrates-off-his-iced-out-jewellery-collection]

Rap newcomer NLE Choppa has ice for all winter season 2020. The hip-hop rookie has shared a glimpse at his crazy jewelry collection. Check out and remark underneath!

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="675" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/AccXyuIEduE?feature=oembed" title="NLE Choppa Shows Off His Insane Jewelry Collection | GQ" width="1200"></noscript>