Watch: Noah Centineo explains the aspect of the love triangle in ‘P.S. I still love you’

January 24 (UPI) – Noah Centineo discussed his upcoming sequel to the romantic comedy To all guys: P.S. I still love you on The Tonight Show and its term to focus on a love triangle.

“People call it a love triangle and I don’t think that’s the most accurate way to describe it,” the actor said Thursday about the film, which will be released on Netflix on February 12.

To all guys: P.S. I still love youYou’ll show Centineo’s character Peter in a relationship with Lana Jean from Lana Condor, but things get complicated when old crush John Ambrose (Jordan Fisher) returns.

“It’s emotional,” Centineo continued. “So someone from the past shows up, she reads his letter and there is a little conflict.”

Centineo, who appeared with a shaved head, promised that Peter will still have long hair in the third film and said the sequel will start with Lana and Peter, who have their first date after officially becoming a couple.

Centineo also presented a scene from the first date.