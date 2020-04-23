Watch: Oh Arin My Girl, Kwon Hyun Bin, and Others Complete and Eliminate High School in “My World 17” Teaser + Poster

The web drama take on the popular webtoon “World of My 17” has lost its teasers, main posters, and even character posters!

“My World of 17” talks about friendship and friendship in high school, where friends can create the whole world. The web drama will translate this story into 17-year-olds through a beautiful but impactful 15-minute episode.

The drama stars Oh My Girl’s Arin, Kwon Hyun Bin, Hwang Bo Reum Byul, Han Chae Kyung, FANATICS Do Ah, and Ryeo Woon. All the actors happily posed for the main poster, which had bright retro vibes.

The producer of “World of My 17” points out, “Because the actors are so expressive, it’s hard to get them all in one poster. Because each character’s concerns are concrete, we’re sure the audience will find it interesting too. Please look forward to the premiere.”

The actor continues to display unique charms on each character poster, including some photos showing close resemblance to the actors and webtoon characters!

Star Girl Oh My Girl is Oh Na Ri, who dreams of going to school.

Hwang Bo Reum Byul plays the perfect Oh Na Ri and Im Yoo Na’s friend.

Han Chae Kyung will portray idol trainer Seo Mi Rae, well known to her students.

FANATIKS Why Ah Ah will play Im Sun Ji, who looks wrong on the outside but is the first Oh Na Ri to face the problem.

Kwon Hyun Bin will play popular idol Jung Woo Kyung.

Ryeo Woon plays Oh Na Ri’s friend.

The turmoil started with Oh Na Ri’s first school day. She said, “Honestly, I love school. Then, I saw Im Yoo Na,” who was her best friend. As the two became friends with Im Sun Ji and Seo Mi Rae, Yoo Na starts to feel jealous, telling Na Ri , “Took care of her annoyingly. Your only friend is me. ”

Im Sun Ji on the other hand tells Yoo Na, “I’ve got what I want. To make a real friend.” Seo Mi Rae finds jealousy elsewhere in her relationship with Jung Woo Kyung.

When Na Ri escort her through secondary school, they say to themselves, “If I show you the real version of me, I think someone else will respond sincerely. So, if there are friends that I miss, let’s courage and approached first. You do not knowing what the world will shine is bright. “

Producer “World of My 17” commented, “it’s fun to look at the individual charms of each of the main characters and see their familiarity and chemistry. In particular, we hope that Oh My Girl’s Arin, who has tried short hair and made her debut since debut, will be captivating audiences. “

“World of My 17” airs April 22 and airs every Wednesday and Friday at 7.00pm on V Live TV and Naver.

