Watch: Oh My Girl Becomes Sassy in the “Ask What We Do” Preview

Oh My Girl Will Take Over “Ask Us What”!

On April 18, the various JTBC shows released a preview of next week’s episode featuring a group of seven girls. Oh My Girl is currently planning to make a comeback on April 27 with her new mini album “NONSTOP.”

In the preview, the group showed why she is known about the concept of dreams and not attentive, and Min Kyung Hoon make everybody laugh while trying to imitate members.

Binnie seemed to like Hyojung because of the bright smile on the outside, no concept of his song, which earned him the nickname “Hyojung Did Not Understand the Concept With It.”

The laugh continued when Seunghee showed Seo Jang Hoon the best consonant. Impact of energy, Lee Soo Geun asked if he needed vitamins. Seunghee wittily replied, “No, I’m not. My own form is vitamin.”

Oh My Girl surprises the cast with a good attitude when Jiho offers Lee Soo Geun different options for the sentence and Arin jokes with Kang Ho Dong for stealing the answer. Mimi shows her Jeju Island dialect, Hyojung proves to be very difficult, and YooA manages to tie Seo Jang Hoon’s leg.

Finally, the clip ends with Oh My Girl dancing to a blast on “BLACKPINK” Like This Last. “

Catch this episode when it airs April 25 at 9 p.m. KST! Check out the preview below:

