Watch: Oh My Girl Shows She Can Dance For All Genres in “Ask Nothing”

In the April 25 episode of JTBC on “Ask,” Oh My Girl appeared as a guest.

After Oh My Girl members introduced themselves, Kim Heechul revealed that Kim Shin Young had called her before the event. It said, “She called me constantly, telling me to keep the Oh My Girl sisters.”

Members of Oh My Girl explained that they were close to Celeb Five (a group of idol idols created by female comedians, including Kim Shin Young). Earlier, Celeb Five had announced that Oh My Girl was a fan of the concept of “dreams” and members of Oh My Girl’s dreams had provided tips on how to act like “dreams.”

Seunghee says, “The focus and movement of your hands will not be very clear. If you head over heels, it should be at an oblique angle. YooA is the best thing.”

YooA added, “You have to act like you’re setting a star in the sky. As you move forward, you have to look in the distance. The staff members in front of me look really good right now. You think to yourself, ‘The light in the distance has grabbed me.’

Members of Oh My Girl then shared what they meant by singing “Secret Garden.”

Later in the show, Kim Heechul assumes that Mimi and YooA are known for their talented dancers. Seunghee agreed and said, “I’d rather be proud than the CEO of our agency.”

As Lee Sang Min watches, many of the talented dancers appear in previous performances, Seunghee confidently says, “We can make you forget.” Kim Heechul exclaims, “Even (TVXQ) Yunho?” and “JYP’s Park Jin Young?”, making Seunghee apologize immediately.

Mimi then had the opportunity to show off her skills, dancing to cover “Kick It” and BTS “ON.” Her powerful choreography and movement show a 180-degree change from Oh My Girl’s performance in “Secret Garden.”

Next, YooA prepares hip hop performance for “O.T Genasis” traffic with light in the room with unique moves.

