Watch: Oh Seunghee My Perfect Girl Listens to “Ask Anything” Cast + Her

Oh Seunghee My Girl likes to say “Ask Us What” with her impersonation!

In the April 25 episode of various JTBC shows, Oh My Girl made the first guest to be a complete group.

Earlier in the episode, cast member “Ask Anything” to Seunghee, who is well known for his role models. Seunghee rose to the front of the class and began removing Kim Heechul Super Junior from her list. His wisdom explains, “Honestly I can’t identify Heechul with his face. It’s a face that is [imitating] a feature.”

Seunghee then making everybody laugh by mimicking the expression of Kim Young Chip every day beyond the one on TV. He can also picture Lee Soo Geun smiling, Lee Sang Min taking a selfie, and Seo Jang Hoon choosing to sit.

[displaying] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aKE1PkFy99k [/ displaying]

Oh My Girl also spoke about Hyojung’s nickname “Hyojung Does Not Understand,” which he thought was supposed to be a bright smile on top of things.

All they see is a clip show that all members of the group showed a serious expression unless YoJung, a smile too. He explained, “I didn’t smile during the rehearsal, but I immediately smiled [during the actual performance]. I felt good because our fans cheered in front of me.

Seunghee added, “Hyojung smiles a lot, so I used to like him in the early days after his debut.” She then dances to Oh My Girl’s “Cupid” section while mimicking Hyojung’s explicit expression, and Hyojung joins her to show Seunghee’s copy.

“Ask for What” also features a clip of Seunghee’s past that mimics every single Oh My Girl vibe.

Check out the clip below!

[displaying] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ct2W2ok2xTI [/ displaying]

Watch the full episode of “Ask Us What” with English subtitles now!

Watch Now

How does this article feel?