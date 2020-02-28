watch-out-for-coronavirus-in-your-meth,-police-say-in-tongue-in-cheek-article

Police departments in Wisconsin and Texas are featuring to test your meth for coronavirus.

Two departments just about every posted tongue-in-cheek PSAs on Fb.

The Johnson Town Police Department in Texas said they have reason to think methamphetamine in Blanco County may be contaminated with the coronavirus.

They suggest those people who have meth provide it in to the law enforcement department for tests. Or “If you like to keep your meth in the privacy of your own dwelling” you can make contact with dispatch and they’re going to ship an officer out to your household.

The Merrill Law enforcement Section in Wisconsin also delivers to exam the potentially tainted meth for cost-free, no appointment needed.

They also inspire Facebook buyers to unfold the word.

The post has long gone viral, with practically six,000 shares.

Immediately after the first submit acquired this kind of a potent reaction, the division delivered a very little a lot more rationalization:

“Just to give you some background, we have really professional folks report their illegal medication staying stolen, being ripped off in a drug offer, staying bought a search-a-like illegal substance, etc. We have even professional drunk motorists coming to decide on up arrested drunk motorists as their ‘sober responsible occasion.’ So this attempt, although a prolonged shot, still experienced some chance guiding it. We will acquire individuals easy grabs at taking away poison from our local community whenever we can.”