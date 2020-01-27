Watch out for hunters: purple markings serve as an alternative for trespassing on signs in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania landowners can now use purple paint to mark trees or posts instead of signage to keep intruders away.

On November 27, 2019, Governor Tom Wolf signed House Bill 1772, which came into effect on Sunday.

Under the new law, purple markings are used as “no trespassing” signs to warn hunters and other passersby when private property begins.

The strips must be at least 8 inches long and 1 inch wide. They should also be placed 3-5 feet above the floor. The law stipulates that the posts along a property boundary must not be more than 30 meters apart.

The bill also requires owners to buy paint or tape that is available for “No Hunting” strips.

Bill sponsor York County MP Dawn Keefer said the new law provides a more permanent and recognizable “posting” that does not require much maintenance.