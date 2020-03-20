Watch: Park Bo Gum Earns Praise For Performances On “Yoo Hee Yeol’s Sketchbook” + Announces Collab With Sam Kim

On the March 20 episode of “Yoo Hee Yeol’s Sketchbook,” Park Bo Gum appeared as a distinctive guest of the singer Lee Seung Chul!

Park Bo Gum a short while ago starred in the music video clip for an OST by Lee Seung Chul. On the exhibit, Park Bo Gum very first performed piano whilst Lee Seung Chul sang the OST.

Host Yoo Hee Yeol complimented him on his piano actively playing and questioned if he could perform something else. Park Bo Gum then performed Lee Seung Chul’s “Western Sky” and the song “Good Person” by Toy, Yoo Hee Yeol’s just one-person band. In addition, he performed “Chopsticks” collectively with Yoo Hee Yeol, and the actor also shared that he regularly watches the demonstrate.

Lee Seung Chul, who was accomplishing with Park Bo Gum for the first time, claimed, “It’s hard to complete with a band, but he did definitely effectively.” Park Bo Gum reported, “Lee Seung Chul advised that we do this general performance, and I agreed simply because this opportunity is an honor for me. But I was so nervous that I did not slumber perfectly final night time.”

On the subject of showing up in the tunes movie, Park Bo Gum reported, “I’ve usually liked and highly regarded Lee Seung Chul, and I have in no way been in a music video clip due to the fact my debut. I agreed to star in it for the reason that I thought of it as an honor.”

He also reported, “I’m a little bit shy about indicating it, but my dream when I was younger was to be a singer-songwriter. My expertise have been lacking so the staff at my company stated, ‘What do you assume about getting an actor in its place?’”

Even so, Park Bo Gum reports in the New Media New music division at his college and introduced a Christmas tune very last yr, demonstrating he hasn’t specified up on his desires of remaining a singer.

Two yrs ago, Park Bo Gum produced a remake of Jukjae’s “Let’s Go See the Stars,” and he sang a bit of it on the system. Lee Seung Chul, “I like your pure voice. When I’m performing auditions, I select persons who seem like this.”

Park Bo Gum then stunned by indicating, “I’m arranging a challenge with Antenna Music’s Sam Kim.”

At last, Park Bo Gum claimed to his enthusiasts, “Thank you for normally supporting me.” He also questioned admirers to give a whole lot of really like to “Yoo Hee Yeol’s Sketchbok.” At Yoo Hee Yeol’s suggestion, Park Bo Gum then relieved his “Music Bank” MC days by introducing Lee Seung Chul’s upcoming general performance with him.

